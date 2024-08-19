DAVID ELLEFSON Says Late MOTÖRHEAD Legend's Style "Changed My Whole Scope" On Playing - "Lemmy Played The Bass Like An Acoustic Guitar"; Video

Former Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, spoke with Oran O’Beirne of Bloodstock TV, about his journey playing bass from a young age, to his early influences which include Def Leopard, Motorhead and Diamond Head. He talks about Lemmy’s influence on his playing and how important Lem’ was to his career. Watch the video below:

Bloodstock Open Air (August 8 - 11 at Caton Park, Derbyshire, UK) featured a re-creation of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy’s dressing room, as well as a a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony with festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell.

The Motörhead camp shared the video below, stating: "Phil Campbell and the Bloodstock family just unveiled the specially-created bust of Lemmy containing his ashes. Video by Oran O'Beirne.

Another video features the Lemmy memorial on stage with Phil Campbell: