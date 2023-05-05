DAVID ELLEFSON Talks DIETH And Their Debut Album - "It's Full Use Of All My Musical Faculties; I'm Not Just The Bass Player In A New Band" (Video)

Death thrash force Dieth - featuring the iconic line-up of Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth), Swedish Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) - recently announced the upcoming release of their debut full-length, To Hell And Back, via Napalm Records on June 2nd.

Ellefson is featured in a new Chaoszine interview below discussing his new band and the album.

Ellefson: "We have a great sound in the room as a band. For me, singing the key of C is the perfect pitch for my vocal range, so the singing is very comfortable for me. I think that's another big part of this; it isn't just musical, it's the vocal stuff. I have a lot of lyrical contributions with the songs, so for me it's full use of all my musical faculties. I'm not just the bass player in a new band."

Dieth recently unleashed the blistering new burner, "Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!".

The anthemic "Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!" will have listeners' hearts pumping instantly with its fast-paced, charging rhythms, energetic vocal chants and chunky thrash-infused riffs. The track's accompanying video highlights that while it sometimes feels easier to make self-destructive choices in times of anger, we can channel that energy into bettering ourselves, both mentally and physically, instead - the best revenge.

David Ellefson says about "Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!": "The best revenge is being better than you were before. 'Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!' is about the champion inside us that helps overcome and rise above the challenges. Don't get bitter... get better!"

Guilherme adds: "When things fall apart, instead pointing the finger at others, you can turn around, work on yourself, do your best and find your way to get truly even.”

Michał offers one more sage thought: "In the confrontation between the stream and the rock, the stream will win - not by strength, but by perseverance."

Produced by Dieth with mixing and mastering by Tomasz Zed Zalewski at Zed Studios in Chechło, Poland, the album, To Hell And Back, represents new beginnings - musically, lyrically and for the band members themselves. Weaving a sinister thread of unrelenting tech-steeped death metal, rapid thrash bangers and even boasting the first ever lead vocal performance by David Ellefson on a track, the members of Dieth have pushed beyond the stereotypes of their former genres to create an unexpected yet charismatic and dynamic new sonic footprint.

Opening with an entrancing acoustic introduction, first track “To Hell And Back” quickly slams in with a punishing death metal attack. Tracks like “Dead Inside” and “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!” showcase the thrash-infused side of Dieth, while death metal anthems such as “Wicked Disdain” and “The Mark of Cain” lean diabolical with hair-raising solos and breakneck paced rhythms backed by crushing walls of aggression. Standout “Free Us All” flirts with the record’s pace by blending winding passages and aggression with throwback bass-driven interludes with psychedelic production, followed by “Heavy Is The Crown” - a slow and low grinder featuring stoner metal groove, a swaying chorus and a blues-infused solo. Pensive, powerful ballad “Walk With Me Forever” showcases David Ellefson’s lead vocal performance debut, singing about the intense loss of a loved one and their memory providing the strength to carry on.

Ending with intensely beautiful “Severance”, To Hell And Back proves that Dieth isn’t just another side project or “supergroup”, but rather the collective reincarnation of three renowned heavy metal forces who, by harnessing their own pain and conflict, have delivered an exciting next chapter no metal fan will want to miss!

David Ellefson says about the new album: "This album has been a terrific collaboration, building upon our past as we created a new sound together... we're looking forward to unleashing the fury!"

To Hell And Back will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- Limited 1LP Die Hard Vinyl (Marbled Red/Black) w/ wristband, embroidered patch, signed autograph card - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

To Hell And Back tracklisting:

"To Hell And Back"

"Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!"

"Wicked Disdain"

"Free Us All"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Walk With Me Forever"

"Dead Inside"

"The Mark Of Cain"

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents"

"Severance"

"To Hell And Back" video:

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents" video:

Live dates:

June

15-18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Festival

July

6-8 - Velke Mezirici, Czech Republic - Fajtfest

August

3-5 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest

20 - Carhaix, France - Motorcultor Festival

Dieth is:

Guilherme Miranda - Vocals/Guitar

David Ellefson - Bass

Michał Łysejko - Drums

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)