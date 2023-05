DAVID ELLEFSON Thinks Its "F***ing Pathetic" That Former MEGADETH Bandmate DAVE MUSTAINE Is "Still Bitching" About His Dismissal From METALLICA - "Fix Your S**t And Move On"

Former Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, has declared his former band leader David Mustaine “fucking pathetic” for “still bitching” about his exit from Metallica 40 years down the road, reports Guitar.com.

Asked about his own dismissal from Megadeth in a new interview with Brazil’s Heavy Talk (watch below), Ellefson said that he had “no choice but to have to forgive it” in order to move on.

Says Ellefson: "Look, I have no choice but to have to forgive it so I can move on. I really don't. So I don't know what more to say about it other than that. You know, I mean look, at some point, look… The damage was done. So you move on, you know. We're all human, and it is what it is. You can't lament it. I've watched how he's treated his dismissal from Metallica, still bitching about it 40 years later, and I think it looks fucking pathetic. And it's, like, 'You know what? Fix your shit and move on.' And that's how I've chosen to deal with it: fix your shit and move on."

Death thrash force Dieth - featuring the iconic line-up of David Ellefson, along with Swedish Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) - will release their debut full-length, To Hell And Back, via Napalm Records on June 2.

Produced by Dieth with mixing and mastering by Tomasz Zed Zalewski at Zed Studios in Chechło, Poland, the album, To Hell And Back, represents new beginnings - musically, lyrically and for the band members themselves. Weaving a sinister thread of unrelenting tech-steeped death metal, rapid thrash bangers and even boasting the first ever lead vocal performance by David Ellefson on a track, the members of Dieth have pushed beyond the stereotypes of their former genres to create an unexpected yet charismatic and dynamic new sonic footprint.

Opening with an entrancing acoustic introduction, first track “To Hell And Back” quickly slams in with a punishing death metal attack. Tracks like “Dead Inside” and “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!” showcase the thrash-infused side of Dieth, while death metal anthems such as “Wicked Disdain” and “The Mark of Cain” lean diabolical with hair-raising solos and breakneck paced rhythms backed by crushing walls of aggression. Standout “Free Us All” flirts with the record’s pace by blending winding passages and aggression with throwback bass-driven interludes with psychedelic production, followed by “Heavy Is The Crown” - a slow and low grinder featuring stoner metal groove, a swaying chorus and a blues-infused solo. Pensive, powerful ballad “Walk With Me Forever” showcases David Ellefson’s lead vocal performance debut, singing about the intense loss of a loved one and their memory providing the strength to carry on.

Ending with intensely beautiful “Severance”, To Hell And Back proves that Dieth isn’t just another side project or “supergroup”, but rather the collective reincarnation of three renowned heavy metal forces who, by harnessing their own pain and conflict, have delivered an exciting next chapter no metal fan will want to miss!

David Ellefson says about the new album: "This album has been a terrific collaboration, building upon our past as we created a new sound together... we're looking forward to unleashing the fury!"

To Hell And Back will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- Limited 1LP Die Hard Vinyl (Marbled Red/Black) w/ wristband, embroidered patch, signed autograph card - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300

- Digital Album

To Hell And Back tracklisting:

"To Hell And Back"

"Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!"

"Wicked Disdain"

"Free Us All"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Walk With Me Forever"

"Dead Inside"

"The Mark Of Cain"

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents"

"Severance"

"Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!" video:

"To Hell And Back" video:

"In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents" video:

Live dates:

June

15-18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Festival

July

6-8 - Velke Mezirici, Czech Republic - Fajtfest

August

3-5 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest

20 - Carhaix, France - Motorcultor Festival

Dieth is:

Guilherme Miranda - Vocals/Guitar

David Ellefson - Bass

Michał Łysejko - Drums