DAVID ELLEFSON - "You Don't Have To Hate MEGADETH To Like David Ellefson"

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is featured in a new interview with Riff Crew, discussing all things Dieth, Kings of Thrash, Megadeth and more.

On the long-standing feud between Megadeth and Metallica, which has been smoothed over in recent years, Ellefson offered the following:

"There's a saying in jazz: 'You're only as good as your last gig, because every gig you do leads you to the next opportunity.' So for Dave (Mustaine), having that Metallica history gave Megadeth a huge advantage to starting. I often wish that he would have been a little more appreciative of how well we did and the gift we had, how many fans came to his side despite the departure. And I've learned from that myself now that I'm not in Megadeth, going, 'Be appreciative.' A lot of people came to my side. You don't have to hate Megadeth to like David Ellefson.

That band (Metallica) broke down so many doors for all of us. And then, when I met the guys — I met James and Lars — they were totally cool. I don't know... it seemed like it would be pretty fun to be in a band with those guys, so I always liked them. I watched them grow and develop and basically take over the world. I got a front-row seat for that, and I thought that was really, really awesome."

Death thrash force Dieth - featuring Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson, Swedish Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) - released their debut full-length, To Hell And Back, on June 2 via Napalm Records.

Watch the music video for "Walk With Me Forever":

Dieth marks the exciting resurgence of three renowned musicians, coming together as a new musical force after years of silence. Produced by Dieth with mixing and mastering by Tomasz Zed Zalewski at Zed Studios in Chechło, Poland, To Hell And Back represents new beginnings - musically, lyrically and for the band members themselves.

Weaving a sinister thread of unrelenting tech-steeped death metal, rapid thrash bangers and even boasting the first ever lead vocal performance by David Ellefson on a track, the members of Dieth have pushed beyond the stereotypes of their former genres to create an unexpected yet charismatic and dynamic new sonic footprint.

Opening with an entrancing acoustic introduction, first track “To Hell And Back” quickly slams in with a punishing death metal attack. Tracks like “Dead Inside” and “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!” showcase the thrash-infused side of Dieth, while death metal anthems such as “Wicked Disdain” and “The Mark of Cain” lean diabolical with hair-raising solos and breakneck paced rhythms backed by crushing walls of aggression. Standout “Free Us All” flirts with the record’s pace by blending winding passages and aggression with throwback bass-driven interludes with psychedelic production, followed by “Heavy Is The Crown” - a slow and low grinder featuring stoner metal groove, a swaying chorus and a blues-infused solo. Pensive, powerful ballad “Walk With Me Forever” showcases David Ellefson’s lead vocal performance debut, singing about the intense loss of a loved one and their memory providing the strength to carry on.

Ending with intensely beautiful “Severance”, To Hell And Back proves that Dieth isn’t just another side project or “supergroup”, but rather the collective reincarnation of three renowned heavy metal forces who, by harnessing their own pain and conflict, have delivered an exciting next chapter no metal fan will want to miss!

David Ellefson says about the new album: "This album has been a terrific collaboration, building upon our past as we created a new sound together... we're looking forward to unleashing the fury!"

To Hell And Back is available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- Limited 1LP Die Hard Vinyl (Marbled Red/Black) w/ wristband, embroidered patch, signed autograph card - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300

- Digital Album

