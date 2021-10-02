DAVID LEE ROTH Announces His Retirement; Upcoming Las Vegas Residency Shows To Be His Last

Speaking with the The Las Vegas Review Journal, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth announced his retirement in a feature puublished on October 1st.

Roth: "I'm retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world. "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows."

"I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter. I know that when I am in the audience, whether you come out with a ukelele or a marching band, all I ask is you give me everything you've got to give. That's what I did for the last 50 years. I'll give you all I've got to give. It#s been an amazing, great run; no regrets, nothing to say about anybody.

I'll miss y'all. Stay frosty."

Listen to Roth's statement via the Van Halen News Desk here.

The five shows Roth is referring to Roth is his return to House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada for a new residency that kicks off New Year's Eve.

December 2021

31 - HOB

January 2022

1 - HOB

5 - HOB

7 - HOB

8 - HOB