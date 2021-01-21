DAVID LEE ROTH Jacket Part Of Upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction; Includes Items From PETE TOWNSEND, ALICE COOPER, NIKKI SIXX, FOO FIGHTERS

Julien’s Auctions has announced MusiCares Charity Relief Auction will take place live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com on Sunday, January 31 at 1 PM. Pacific Time.

This Official Grammy Week event precedes the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards telecast. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity, to provide aid to music people devastated by COVID-19. MusiCares provides a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of need including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

To launch the initiative, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - also known to the world as the global music phenomenon, BTS - have generously offered a group of their pastel colored ensembles worn in their 2020 music video for "Dynamite," the global superstars' smash hit which debuted No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. The official music video for "Dynamite" released on August 21st has set new records on YouTube for the most views for a music video in 24 hours and the biggest music video premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers.

Additional highlights include a black jacket embroidered with rhinestones worn by music icon and original Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, on stage performing with Van Halen during their landmark 2007-2008 tour when he reunited with the band for the first time since 1984.

Also headlining are two items from the legendary Bob Dylan: a 2018 Mondo Scripto print with Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Like A Rolling Stone" on one side and the drawing on the other signed by Dylan and a hardcover copy of Bob Dylan's 2004 book Chronicles signed on the inside by Dylan.

Another exceptional addition to the auction stage will be Pete Townsend's blue boiler suit and long beige linen 'kimono' coat worn by the iconic guitarist while jumping in the air and performing with The Who during their epic shows at the Hollywood Bowl in October 24th 2019 and at Wembley Stadium on July 6, 2019.

Making a special appearance is an acrylic and spray on canvas painting of singer and musician Chris Martin performing live with Coldplay by Billy Morrison, the artist and guitarist of Billy Idol's band since 2009. The 48" x 36" mixed media, acrylic and spray on canvas is signed by both Chris Martin and Billy Morrison.

Other notable items announced are a framed Billie Eilish, Finneas and Daniel Craig signed "No Time To Die" single cover lithograph of the Grammy-nominated song from the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die; Lady Gaga signed Chromatica vinyl LP; a pink signed guitar from Machine Gun Kelly; The Foo Fighters' signed drumheads and signed Taylor Hawkins used drumsticks; a Fender Player Series Stratocaster guitar signed by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of the Grammy-nominated Black Pumas; Alice Cooper's Welcome To My Nightmare 1975 album lithograph by award-winning movie poster artist Drew Struzan; Nikki Sixx's signed signature J-4 Sixx bass guitar; Marshmello's signed mascot head gear; and forthcoming items from Mark Ronson, The Estate of Chris Cornell offered by Vicky Cornell, The Estate of George Harrison, and more.

"Partners like Julien's Auctions allow MusiCares to continue to support musicians and industry professionals with our relief efforts," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "During Grammy Week, we want to encourage everyone to support the thousands of people behind the scenes of the music that are still out of work and struggling through the pandemic."

