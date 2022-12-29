DAVID LEE ROTH On VAN HALEN's Lean Years - "We Stopped Eating In 1972 Because Every Single Penny Went Into The Gas Tank Or Equipment"; New Episode Of "The Roth Show" Streaming

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to Season 2, Episode 2 below:

Roth has been releasing a series of "studio live" recordings of Van Halen tracks. Listen to "Everybody Wants Some", "Dance The Night Away", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Panama", and "You Really Got Me" below. The tracks were recorded in May 2022 at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA. Roth is backed by Al Estrada (guitar), Ryan Wheeler (bass) and Francis Valentino (drums).