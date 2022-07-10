DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New Song ”Pointing At The Moon"

Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has released a new solo song called ”Pointing At The Moon" and the video features a selection of of David Lee Roth's artwork. Check out the piano-led ballad below:





Rumours continue to swirl around about a Van Halen tribute tour that is apparently being delayed by Roth and may feature - aside from MIchael Anthony and Alex Van Halen - guitarist Joe Satriani and Jason Newsted who recently made comments about a potential tour. Stay tuned for more information.











