DAVID LEE ROTH's "50 Shades"; New Animated Video Is Based On VAN HALEN Singer's Sumi-e Training Lesson

"Mastering a craft, skill, or art form, takes an incredible amount of time and discipline. However, it is the end result from that invested time that pays off in the end. Some say that it takes 10,000 hours to become a Master at a skill. So get after it! This short animation is based off David Lee Roth’s first Sumi-e “training” lesson he experienced while studying the art form abroad in Japan. It was first mentioned on the Joe Rogan podcast a few years ago and its quite hilarious. The music is also a recording DLR did several years back with the Kabuki Orchestra. Enjoy."