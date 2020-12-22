DAVID LEE ROTH's Jacket, NIKKI SIXX's Signed Bass Among Items Up For Bidding At MusiCares Charity Relief Auction
December 22, 2020, an hour ago
Julien's Auctions has announced the lineup of star-studded items up for bidding at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.
Billboard reports that among the items up for auction are a black jacket worn by Van Halen singer David Lee Roth; a 2018 Mondo Scripto print with Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Like A Rolling Stone" on one side and the drawing on the other signed by the legend, plus a hardcover copy of Dylan's 2004 book Chronicles signed on the inside; and Pete Townsend’s blue boiler suit and long beige linen "kimono" coat.
Billie Eilish, Finneas and Daniel Craig signed a "No Time To Die" single cover lithograph, Lady Gaga signed a Chromatica vinyl LP, Machine Gun Kelly autographed a pink guitar, The Foo Fighters signed drumheads, Taylor Hawkins signed a pair of used drumsticks, Black Pumas' Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada autographed a Fender Player Series Stratocaster guitar, movie poster artist Drew Struzan signed Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare 1975 album lithograph, Nikki Sixx signed a signature J-4 Sixx bass guitar and Marshmello autographed a mascot head gear for the upcoming event.
The bidding will take place on January 31, 2021 in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.