DAVID LEE ROTH's Jacket, NIKKI SIXX's Signed Bass Among Items Up For Bidding At MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Julien's Auctions has announced the lineup of star-studded items up for bidding at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

Billboard reports that among the items up for auction are a black jacket worn by Van Halen singer David Lee Roth; a 2018 Mondo Scripto print with Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Like A Rolling Stone" on one side and the drawing on the other signed by the legend, plus a hardcover copy of Dylan's 2004 book Chronicles signed on the inside; and Pete Townsend’s blue boiler suit and long beige linen "kimono" coat.

Billie Eilish, Finneas and Daniel Craig signed a "No Time To Die" single cover lithograph, Lady Gaga signed a Chromatica vinyl LP, Machine Gun Kelly autographed a pink guitar, The Foo Fighters signed drumheads, Taylor Hawkins signed a pair of used drumsticks, Black Pumas' Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada autographed a Fender Player Series Stratocaster guitar, movie poster artist Drew Struzan signed Alice Cooper’s Welcome To My Nightmare 1975 album lithograph, Nikki Sixx signed a signature J-4 Sixx bass guitar and Marshmello autographed a mascot head gear for the upcoming event.

The bidding will take place on January 31, 2021 in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.