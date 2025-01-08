DAVID LEE ROTH Shares "Imaginary Pot Labels" Visualizer Soundtracked By Bluegrass Rendition Of VAN HALEN's "Jump"

David Lee Roth has released the visualizer below, titled "Imaginary Pot Labels".

The clip is sountracked with a portion of Roth's bluegrass version of the Van Halen hit, "Jump", which originally appeared on Strummin' With The Devil, a collection of Van Halen songs done in bluegrass style released back in 2006. On that release, Roth joined the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band for twangy renditions of "Jump" and "Jamie's Cryin'", as well as a special radio edit of the latter.