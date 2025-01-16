DAVID LEE ROTH Shares New "Imaginary Pot Labels" Visualizer Soundtracked By Bluegrass Rendition Of "Ice Cream Man"

David Lee Roth has released another is his series of "Imaginary Pot Labels" visualizers.

The new clip is sountracked with a portion of Roth's bluegrass version of "Ice Cream Man", which originally appeared on Strummin' With The Devil, a collection of Roth and Van Halen songs done in bluegrass style released back in 2006.

Rhino has announced the release of the new David Lee Roth box set, The Warner Recordings (1985-1994), available on CD, limited edition vinyl, and digital on February 21. Pre-order/pre-save here.

The Warner Recordings (1985-1994) features the first five solo releases recorded by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and original Van Halen lead vocalist in one comprehensive collection for the very first time. Spanning one of the greatest runs in rock ‘n’ roll history, the set offers lifelong fans and newcomers alike the chance to experience Crazy From The Heat [1985], Eat 'Em And Smile [1986], Skyscraper [1988], A Little Ain't Enough [1991], and Your Filthy Little Mouth [1994] in succession.

40 years ago this month, on January 28, 1985, Roth officially debuted as a solo artist with the Crazy From The Heat EP. It crashed the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and reached RIAA Platinum status. Plus, he logged a pair of Billboard Hot 100 hits - the medley of “Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody” vaulted to #12, while his take on “California Girls” by The Beach Boys soared to #3, replicating the 1965 chart success of the original. Meanwhile, Crazy From The Heat would later serve as the title of his New York Times best-selling autobiography in 1997.

The EP paved the way for his first full-length solo LP, Eat 'Em And Smile. Released on July 7, 1986, it bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and eventually went RIAA Platinum. Roth hyper-charged his sound, accompanied by an all-star band consisting of Billy Sheehan [bass], Gregg Bissonette [drums], and Steve Vai [guitar]. Together, they served up anthems such as “Yankee Rose,” “Tobacco Road,” “That’s Life,” and more.

1987 saw the platinum Skyscraper return Roth to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, elevated by “Just Like Paradise.” Meanwhile, Roth kicked off the nineties with the gold-selling A Little Ain't Enough in 1991. It marked his fourth straight Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 and boasted fretwork from Jason Becker. Finally, he dropped Your Filthy Little Mouth in 1994, this time collaborating with none other than iconic producer Nile Rodgers [Madonna, David Bowie], churning out staples such as “She’s My Machine.”

Vinyl tracklisting:

Crazy From The Heat:

A1. "Easy Street"

A2. "Just A Gigolo"/"I Ain’t Got Nobody"

B1. "California Girls"

B2. "Coconut Grove"

Eat 'Em And Smile:

A1. "Yankee Rose"

A2. "Shyboy"

A3. "I’m Easy"

A4. "Ladies’ Nite in Buffalo?"

A5. "Goin’ Crazy!"

B1. "Tobacco Road"

B2. "Elephant Gun"

B3. "Big Trouble"

B4. "Bump and Grind"

B5. "That’s Life"

Skyscraper:

A1. "Knucklebones"

A2. "Just Like Paradise"

A3. "The Bottom Line"

A4. "Skyscraper"

A5. "Damn Good"

B1. "Hot Dog and a Shake"

B2. "Stand Up"

B3. "Hina"

B4. "Perfect Timing"

B5. "Two Fools A Minute"

A Little Ain't Enough:

A1. "A Lil’ Ain’t Enough"

A2. "Shoot It"

A3. "Lady Luck"

A4. "Hammerhead Shark"

A5. "Tell The Truth"

A6. "Baby’s On Fire"

B1. "40 Below"

B2. "Sensible Shoes"

B3. "Last Call"

B4. "The Dogtown Shuffle"

B5. "It’s Showtime!"

B6. "Drop in the Bucket"

Your Filthy Little Mouth:

A1. "She’s My Machine"

A2. "Everybody’s Got The Monkey"

A3. "Big Train"

A4. "Experience"

A5. "A Little Luck"

A6. "Cheatin’ Heart Café"

A7. "Hey, You Never Know"

B1. "No Big ‘Ting"

B2. "You’re Breathin’ It"

B3. "Your Filthy Little Mouth"

B4. "Land’s End"

B5. "Night Life"

B6. "Sunburn"

B7. "You’re Breathin’ It" (Urban NYC Mix)