DAVID LEE ROTH Shares New Original Art Piece Inspired By COVID-19

David Lee Roth has been creating original artwork, and sharing the pieces on social media. Check out Dave's latest artistic endeavour, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, below:



In late 2019, David Lee Roth released a new solo song, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", a tribute of sorts to bandmate Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th following a long battle with cancer. Although the song was written before Eddie's death, it functions as something of a tribute to their shared history.