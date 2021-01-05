DAVID LEE ROTH Shares New Original Art Piece Inspired By COVID-19

January 5, 2021, 21 minutes ago

David Lee Roth has been creating original artwork, and sharing the pieces on social media. Check out Dave's latest artistic endeavour, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, below:

In late 2019, David Lee Roth released a new solo song, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", a tribute of sorts to bandmate Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th following a long battle with cancer. Although the song was written before Eddie's death, it functions as something of a tribute to their shared history.



