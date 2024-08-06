DAVID LEE ROTH Shares New Video For His Cover Of SIMON & GARFUNKEL's "Baby Driver"

Back in early 2016, as part of "The Roth Show", David Lee Roth shared a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Baby Driver". Now the former Van Halen frontman is back with the new video below, performing one of his dance routines to the song.

Also in 2016, Roth released an episode of The Roth Show entitled “One last cup of coffee…”, which included his cover of Gerry Rafferty’s 1978 hit, “Baker Street”. The Mojo Dojo, "A David Lee Roth Tribute Channel", has since released a new video to accompany the cover.

Animator Ramses Rios states: "If you know by now how much I love that old red bomb of Dave’s, I had to add her to this video. Featuring Daves’s 51’ Merc, illustrated by me. With everything going on in the world today, we all need a little David Lee Roth in our lives to make things better. Enjoy!"