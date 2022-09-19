DAVID REECE's Early 90s Band BANGALORE CHOIR Release 2CD Box Set, Beyond Target: Alternate Mixes, Rarities And Demos

Bangalore Choir, the legendary early 90s band put together by vocalist David Reece, have issued a double-CD set of alternate studio recordings, demos and unreleased tracks, all from the On Target era. Long thought lost, these master tapes were uncovered late last year and offer a whole new look into the birth of one of the most loved and acclaimed cult classic albums of the genre.

Vocalist David Reece recounts: "We recorded most of these demos you’re hearing in the garage, but some were done at Stevie Nick's personal studio as well as some at A&M studios. It’s quite a funny story as some of the tracks were recorded over tapes containing U2’s The Joshua Tree demos - I definitely wish I still had those! The remixes for ‘On Target’ were originally done at Skip Saylor and the Enterprise Studios and after years of wondering where these lost tracks were, I found them through an old friend. Giles Lavery of Global Rock Records said we need to release this material, so I contacted Riccardo Demarosi here in my village in Italy and he carefully remixed and mastered these lost gems. I remain very proud of this history and am so very happy to give them life again."

This extremely limited edition is only available by mail order directly from Global Rock Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Angel In Black"

"All Or Nothing"

"Loaded Gun"

"Sweet Temptation"

"She Can't Stop"

"Slippin' Away"

"Just One Night"

"Freight Train Rollin"

"If The Good Die Young - We'll Live Forever"

"Do Or Die"

"Hold On To You"

"Somebody"

CD2:

"Victim Of The Night" Demo

"Sanctuary"

"Let Me Go"

"Always Remember"

"No Guts No Glory"

"All Or Nothing" Demo

"She Can't Stop" Demo

"Slippin Away" Demo

"Just One Night" Demo

"Freight Train Rollin" Demo

"If The Good Die Young" Demo

"Hold On To You" Demo