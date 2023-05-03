DAWN OF DESTINY Release New "Metal Storm" Single / Lyric Video

Ten months ago, the latest Dawn Of Destiny album, Of Silence, was released, which was a milestone for the band.  The song with Lord Of The Lost guest vocalist Chris Harms reached award status on Spotify.

To shorten the waiting time for a new album for the steadily growing fanbase, the band around mastermind Jens Faber have released "Metal Storm", an homage to their own music genre, addressing the "eternal yesterday"-people who still consider heavy metal as roaring and Satanist music.

Check out the official lyric video below. The single is now available on all digital platforms.

