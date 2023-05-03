DAWN OF DESTINY Release New "Metal Storm" Single / Lyric Video

Ten months ago, the latest Dawn Of Destiny album, Of Silence, was released, which was a milestone for the band. The song with Lord Of The Lost guest vocalist Chris Harms reached award status on Spotify.

To shorten the waiting time for a new album for the steadily growing fanbase, the band around mastermind Jens Faber have released "Metal Storm", an homage to their own music genre, addressing the "eternal yesterday"-people who still consider heavy metal as roaring and Satanist music.

Check out the official lyric video below. The single is now available on all digital platforms.

Photo by Britt Byrnes