DAWN OF SOLACE Feat. WOLFHEART Mastermind TUOMAS SAUKKONEN Unleash Crushing New Single "Invitation"; Music Video

Finnish melancholic metal heavyweights, Dawn Of Solace, have dropped their crushing new track, "Invitation", taken from the forthcoming full-length album, Affliction Vortex. Due for release on February 14 via Noble Demon, "Affliction Vortex" promises to be a dark and captivating journey straight into the depths of Nordic melancholy.

Following the first two singles "Murder" and "Fortress", "Invitation" is another powerful statement that showcases the band's signature blend of heavy riffs and haunting melodies.

Mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart, Before The Dawn) comments on the track: "'Invitation' is a crushingly heavy and beautiful song at least from the writers point of view. Sometimes a song and lyrics are born like a stream of thought and with effortless creation but once all is done and you hear the song as a complete piece of art it ties a knot inside you that you struggle to open even after dozens of times of listening and even speaking certain parts of lyrics remains unpleasant."

Formed in 2005 as Tuomas Saukkonen's creative outlet, Dawn Of Solace quickly established itself with their debut album, The Darkness (2006). Despite a hiatus due to legal complications, the band's loyal fanbase remained unwavering, keeping the flame alive.

A triumphant return came in 2019 with the signing to Noble Demon. This partnership revitalized Dawn Of Solace, leading to two successful full-length albums - Waves (2020) and Flames Of Perdition (2022) - alongside an unplugged EP. In early 2024, the band entered the studio, determined to craft their most versatile album yet.

Affliction Vortex will be coming out on February 14 via Noble Demon in CD, vinyl LP, and digital formats, and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Inception"

"Murder"

"Fortress"

"Into The Light"

"Rival"

"Invitation"

"Dream"

"Perennial"

"Mother Earth"

"Fortress"

"Murder"

Dawn Of Solace are:

Tuomas Saukkonen - drums, guitars, bass and growling vocals

Mikko Heikkilä - clean and growling vocals

Saku Moilanen - keys

Jukka Salovaara - guitar solos