DAYS OF JUPITER Release "Parazite" Single And Music Video

In the final countdown to the release of their studio album "The World Was Never Enough", Swedish alternative metal band, Days Of Jupiter, are ramping up the excitement with a new music video. The album, set to be released on February 7 through RPM (Reigning Phoenix Music), promises to be a pivotal moment for the band.

Today, Days Of Jupiter released the music video for "Parazite", the last single from their upcoming album. The track showcases the band's signature sound with revelling guitar tones and the raw, unmistakable vocals of lead singer Janne Hilli. The music is underpinned by straightforward yet powerful riffing and drumming, setting the stage for a hard-hitting exploration of toxic relationships. "Parazite" not only narrates an intense personal struggle but also offers a cathartic release with its captivating chorus, resonating deeply with listeners.

Lyricist Robert Hilli comments: "Embrace yourselves for a hard-hitting and contagious song called 'Parazite.' It has fantastic melodies and is an incredibly catchy song with world-class vocals that explore the issues of manipulation, loyalty, betrayal and relationships, where the feeling of melancholy and abandonment is always present."

Tracklist:

"Original Sin"

"The World Was Never Enough"

"Machine"

"Desolation"

"The Fix"

"Parazite"

"My Heaven My Hell"

"Denial"

"Ignite"

"Invincible"

"Desolation" video:

"Original Sin" video:

"Machine" lyric video:

"The Fix" video:

