DAYSEEKER Announce 2024 Headline Tour

Southern California's Dayseeker will embark on a headline tour this spring. The tour kicks off April 19 in Tampa and runs through May 25 in San Diego. All dates are below, including key spring festival appearances, such as Rockfest, Earthday Birthday, and more.

Polaris, Rain City Drive, Avoid, and Ayron Jones are set to appear at select dates on the bill, as well.

The VIP/SoundRink pre-sale is underway. The general on-sale is set for Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

April

19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (98 ROCKFEST) %

20 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds (Earthday Birthday) %

22 - Columbia, SC - The Senate &@

23 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa &@

25 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest) %

26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena (98 Rock Spring Thing) %

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World %

29 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks *+@

30 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center *+@

May

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection *+@

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) %

4 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (93X Twin City Takeover) %

5 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *+@

7 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s *+@

8 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *+@

10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues @

11 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City *+@

12 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall *+@

14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *+@

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Town Theatre *+@

16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral *@

18 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom +@

19 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater *+@

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater *+@

23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *+@

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl *+@

25 - San Diego, CA - Soma *+@

% Dayseeker only

* Polaris

+ Rain City Drive

& Ayron Jones

@ Avoid