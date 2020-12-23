DEAD CROSS Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO, MIKE PATTON Release "Skin Of A Redneck" Music Video

Dead Cross, the SoCal hardcore outfit featuring Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival Of Dead Deer), have released a video for "Skin Of A Redneck", from the band's self-titled 2018 EP.

Get the EP here, and watch the new video - directed by Kay Otto - below:

(Photo - Adam DeGross)