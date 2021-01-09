DEAD EXALTATION Release "The Transformation" Lyric Video

Indian technical / progressive death metal trio Dead Exaltation has released the lyric video for "The Transformation", from their new album Despondent, set for release on February 5th.

Despondent features the absolute finest of South Asian extreme metal musicianship and songwriting, balancing a progressive approach with old school atmosphere. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Lyrically, the band chooses to add a bit of spice to the usual death metal fare by creating a conceptual story that continues with every song. It revolves around a psychopath warden who runs a prison holding innocent people picked up from the streets. The prison guards are cannibal psychopaths who do not refrain themselves from torturing, killing, and eating people. Like every good tale, this story is divided into three acts: the incidents, the psychology of the warden, and an investigation leading to a brutal and bloody end of the story.

Tracklisting:

"Gloom"

"Involuntary Emasculation"

"Coerced Sewer Ingest"

"The Conversation"

"The Psychology"

"The Transformation"

"Omnia Mors Aequat"

"In Pursuit Of"

"Despondent"

"Coerced Sewer Ingest":