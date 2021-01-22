DEAD LORD Announce Surrender Release Show

To celebrate the release of their highly acclaimed album Surrender, Swedish premium rockers Dead Lord recorded a live show at Studio Kapsylen which will be streamed on YouTube on January 28, 2021 (Thursday) at 8pm CET. The show will be available as a free stream and can be seen here. The full show will be available for a limited amount of time. Check out a trailer below:

To heat up the engines, the band comments their release show as follows:

"Remember fun? What it felt like hear loud electric guitars, the crashing of the drums, or the rumble of the bass? Do you remember how good the beer tasted when it was accompanied by the sweet sound-sensation of rock and roll music?

“Well, in these times, it can be hard to bring that feeling to mind, but luckily you have your favourite lads in Dead Lord to remind of all the good times. We're glad to be able to share with ya'll a little snippet of a fun night in Stockholm Rock City not that long ago.

“Dead Lord live at Studio Kapsylen, featuring loud rock and roll, friends with real faces and beer. What more can you want?"

Surrender can be ordered here and is available in the following formats:

-CD Digipak (incl. 3 bonus tracks)

-Black LP

-Dark Green LP (200x, via Century Media EU & US Online Shops)

-Creamy White LP (300x, via Century Media EU Online Shop & other mailorders)

-Deep Blood Red LP (200x, via EMP & Nuclear Blast)

-Transparent Petrol Green LP (100x, via Dead Lord Webshop)

-Digital Album

Surrender is a one-stop shop of everything from sweet licks and stylish solos, to simply remarkable catchy songs that hit you in the feels and fill the gas tank to the brim.

Stellar guitar rock, fresh and unleashed, as Dead Lord reinvigorates and rewires a long-lost style, rocketing it into a new era with stone-cold future studio classics. Surrender conveys the sense, palpable at the shows, of the magnetic chemistry and rolling thunder the Dead Lord live extravaganza always floors you with. You can hear the fun and fever, feel the crackle and burn of the reels as they capture a rare rock and roll lightning strike, as if you were standing in the wings with the drug-dealers and crazed leather rebels of days gone by.

Humbucking their way into the mixing desk of Robert Pehrsson’s Studio Humbucker in Stockholm, Dead Lord couldn’t have found a more fitting sparring partner for their live burst of untamed rawk. Pehrsson has helped hone Dead Lord’s classy riffs and King Kong energy into a diamond-cut crystal of top-drawer rhythm and blues.

*Ltd. CD Digipak bonus tracks

“Messin’ Up” lyric video:

“Distance Over Time” video:

“Evil Always Wins” video: