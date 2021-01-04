DEAD WORLD RECLAMATION Preview Aura Of Iniquity

Tempe, Arizona-based technical melodic death metallers Dead World Reclamation will release their new album, Aura Of Iniquity, on April 23rd.

The cover art for Aura Of Iniquity was expertly crafted by Mark Erskine (Symbolik, Fractal Generator) and the album was tracked, mixed, and mastered by Jeremy Davis of Metasonic Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Ripped From The Grave"

"Embrace The Hive"

"The Everlasting Hunt"

"Pantheon Of Shadows"

"Heralds Of The Formless One"

"Arachnocratic Assemblage"

"Whispers Of The Evergloom"

"The Void Bargain"

"Those Born Of Suffering"

"Plaguemaster’s Legacy"

Although still a melodic death metal band at heart, Dead World Reclamation's current form is greatly enhanced by technically inclined playing and orchestral layers paired with streamlined catchy songwriting. As always, they continue to stay true to their roots by infusing their complex take on melodic death metal with a metric ton of impenetrable heaviness and skull splintering brutality added in throughout Aura Of Iniquity.

Dead World Reclamation comments: "We’re five guys who love both death metal and a good story, therefore Aura Of Iniquity is a series of short stories told in death metal format. Roaming through tales of dark bargains with otherworldly beings made for power untold, forests where gargantuan spiders dictate the law of the land, to necromancy told from the viewpoint of the body possessed. While our musical influences are definitely reflected in our songs, we tried to approach this album with the mindset of just creating music we’d love to listen to. We feel we’ve grown immensely since our first release, Sentient, and hope you all enjoy the album as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Revel in the following Aura Of Iniquity album teaser:

(Photo courtesy of Michael Alvarez)