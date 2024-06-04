Dean Vendetta Signed By ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS Raises $16,000

News reached the offices of Dean Guitars HQ, that one of its legendary Dean Vendetta guitars, autographed by another legend, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, raised $16,000.00. How did these two legends meet? The story of how this came to be is even stranger.

Texas attorney Ken Odom and his assistant, Diana Thibodeaux, are long-time supporters of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero, TX. He is also a big fan of Dean Guitars. Recently, he found himself in possession of a pre-owned Dean Vendetta guitar. As a labor of love, along with his son, Ken stripped down the instrument, refinished it, and laser etched the logo of the museum into the instrument. Ken and Diana then packaged the instrument along with a Dean amplifier, tuner, and strap and presented it to the museum’s auction committee for their biennial “Taste of the Trail” dinner and auction. The package was a hit with the committee.

To sweeten the deal, another auction committee member, who was heading to see ZZ Top in San Antonio, came up with the idea of getting ZZ Top to sign the guitar. After some behind-the-scenes wrangling, ZZ Top founder Billy Gibbons signed the treasured instrument.

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is dedicated to the cowboy and agricultural history of Cuero, TX, and its surrounding areas. Its -biennial “Taste of the Trail” Dinner is a large part of its fundraising efforts. This year proved to be a massive success.

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum’s “Taste of the Trail” dinner was held on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The highlight of the evening, after an intense bidding war, the Billy Gibbons autographed Dean Vendetta Guitar package sold for a whopping $16,000.00 to a private buyer. The proceeds will support the museum’s continuing efforts.

Dean Guitars loves to hear how its instruments affect its fans, customers, and the community at large. Dean Guitars is thrilled to be a part of such a great, successful event. The Vendetta itself is a guitar for those wanting to cover all their bases with one guitar. From funk to punk, metal to blues, the Dean Vendetta has got you covered. With a lightweight body and slim neck profile, this guitar is built to be played.

(Photos - Bill and Holly Hickey)