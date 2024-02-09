DEAR MOTHER To Issue Necessary Darkness EP In April; Release Shows Announced For The Netherlands

Following their successful debut album, Bulletproof, the Necessary Darkness EP is Dear Mother's next full release and definitely darker compared to their previous work.

Guitarist / co-founder Merel Bechtold comments:

"2023 was a very difficult year for us as individuals. Life threw a curveball at a couple of us and it made 2023 another strange and difficult year. For me personally, it was one of the toughest years filled with anxiety and sadness. On the bright side, these dark emotions spark a lot of creativity. For me it’s the way to acknowledge my emotions and to process my feelings.

Music is therapy, and I’m sure it’s the same way for you; maybe not as a creator, but as a listener. So we all can’t wait to start fresh in 2024 with the release of the EP and a couple of (sold out) shows in NL. And of course, we have Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze planned for summer 2024!"

In celebration of the EP launch, Dear Mother will be performing a series of EP release shows in the Netherlands, with two shows already sold out. Tickets are still available for the show in Willem Twee, Den Bosch. Fans can also pre-order Necessary Darkness through the band’s official webshophere.

Show dates:

April

17 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands (Sold Out)

18 - tba

19 - Luxor - Arnhem, Netherlands (Sold Out)

21 - Willem Twee - Den Bosch, Netherlands (afternoon show)

Get your tickets here.

Photo by Ferry Duijsens Photography