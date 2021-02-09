DEATH ANGEL Drummer WILL CARROLL On Recovering From COVID-19 - "I Had To Learn How To Walk Again; That Was The Scariest Aspect Of The Whole Thing"

Death Angel drummer Will Carroll, who was infected with the COVID-19 virus on the band's last European tour with Exodus and Testament at the beginning of 2020, guested on Rock Talks and discussed his recovery. He also talked about the band's Grammy nomination in 2020 for Best Metal Performance.

With regards to COVID-19, Carroll's condition worsened upon returning home from the tour. He was admitted to a clinic in San Francisco with severe breathing difficulties and had to be put into a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. He was in critical condition and not expected to survive.

Talking about life after beating the virus, Carroll says "Oddly enough, I'm playing drums better than I ever have in my life right now. It's really strange. Maybe because I'm not drinking as much as I used to; I'm just not partying. I'm taking care of myself a lot more nowadays, so that probably plays a big part in it. And I'm taking drumming a lot more seriously, because after I got out of the hospital, I couldn't walk. I had to learn how to walk again. That was the most scariest aspect of this whole thing, was not being able to walk. And I was just really concerned that I wouldn't be able to drum, especially that I wouldn't be able to do double bass again. I had a therapist come over for a few weeks, and I just did my exercises and stair stepping and stuff like that, and I was able to walk within a week afer being in the hospital. They thought it was gonna take maybe a month, but I was pretty determined, and I worked hard at it. I didn't waste any time in that aspect."

"I don't take my health for granted. I don't take my drumming for granted either now. I'm practicing more and I just have more speed and I'm just playing with more determination and more focus. Just being healthier and playing drums more efficiently is what I'm all about right now."

Carroll recently appeared on Zetro's Toxic Vault, hosted by Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza. During their chat, which can be seen below, Carroll revealed that during the COVID-19 quarantine, Death Angel has been working on music for the follow-up to their Grammy-nominated Humanicide album, which was released in 2019.

According to Carroll, "We're gonna record a new album this year, for sure. We're working on new songs right now. We've got a couple of new tunes in the works, and they sound good, and we're moving forward with that... We're gonna hopefully hit the studio by the end of summer. I think that's a reasonable amount of time to get an album written. But, yeah, things are sounding awesome. Rob's (Cavestany, guitarist) coming up with some killer shit."