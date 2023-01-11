DEATH ANGEL Frontman MARK OSEGUEDA In Praise Of JUDAS PRIEST - "A Wonderful Band That Has Inspired Me, Especially ROB HALFORD"

Death Angel frontman Mark Osegueda recently spoke with the Czech Republic's Backstage TV. During the interview, he expressed his admiration for Judas Priest and vocalist Rob Halford. Check out the interview below.

Osegueda: "Judas Priest is my favourite heavy metal band of all time. When you say heavy metal, they are the inventors of heavy metal. I love all eras of Priest. Just a wonderful band that has inspired me, especially Rob Halford. If one's seen Death Angel, you can see the two people I rip off more than anyone are Ronnie James Dio and Rob Halford. And why wouldn't you? If you don't, you're doing it wrong. He's the biggest inspiration to me. Sonically beautiful... he just gets everything. Just over the years, how he's maintained that voice is incredible, and I know people far younger than even that have blown their voices out. To see someone like Rob get up there and do what he does night after night and album after album, it's absolutely incredible. He's my biggest inspiration."

Death Angel wrapped up The Bay Strikes Back Tour with Testament and Exodus on October 15th, 2022 in San Jose, CA. Guitarist Rob Cavestany checked in with the following message:

"It's a wrap! Another epic tour in the books. Stackin' great memories with my road family once again. Proud of us for hittin' it hard soon as we were able after the years off that were forced upon the world. Nearly 100 shows since April, much more already being planned for 2023!

Thanks to Testament and their crew, Exodus and their crew, but most of all our amazing crew Thilo, Geoff, Slice, DB, Jess, Gigi, Brucie, Chris and Paul. You are the reason this circus of freaks goes round and round day after day, night after night. Without you we would just be 5 dudes playing music on the side of the road. It truly does take a village to pillage!

Shout out to all the venues and promoters who hosted us and let us rock your house.

Gratitude to the amazing gear companies that provide us with the sickest guitars, amps, drums, cymbals, electronics, accessories…

Much love to our families, loved ones and dear friends for your never ending support and patience.

Last but certainly not least our fans that came to rock with us at every show / meet and greet. Your energy, smiles and passion keep us going. Without you we couldn't do this… love you all.

Now for a bit of a break from touring to recharge and focus on writing the next Death Angel album!"