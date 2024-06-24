DEATH ANGEL / KERRY KING Singer MARK OSEGUEDA - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

Death Angel/Kerry King vocalist, Mark Osegueda, sat down with Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

Death Angel will be on a fall/winter tour with LA heavy metal icons, W.A.S.P. The tour will kick off October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA and will wrap December 14 in Los Angeles, CA.

Commenting on the tour, the band says: "We’re extremely excited to be joining W.A.S.P. on their upcoming North American tour on which they will be playing their legendary and incredible debut album in its entirety!

"It was an honor to be asked and we plan on showing our appreciation by delivering a vicious set of our style of Bay Area thrash to the crowds night after night to get them fired up to witness one of the originators of controversial and shocking metal playing the above mentioned classic record in it’s entirety!

"Rounding out the bill will be Unto Others. This is a show and tour not to be missed! Be there to experience to the nightly insanity! See you on the road!"

Purchase tickets here.

Death Angel dates with W.A.S.P.:

October

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

30 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

November

1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Denver, CO - The Paramount Theater

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

8 - St. Charles, IL - Acadia Theater

9 - St. Charles, IL - Acadia Theater

10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

11 - Toronto, ON - History

13 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

14 - Quebec City, QC - Theater Capitole

15 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum

16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

24 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

26 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

29 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

30 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

December

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

7 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

9 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

10 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl