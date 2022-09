On August 13, Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"The Ultra-Violence" / "Mistress Of Pain"

"Voracious Souls"

"Seemingly Endless Time"

"The Dream Calls For Blood"

"Caster Of Shame"

"The Moth"

"Humanicide"

"Thrown To The Wolves"