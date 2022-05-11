DEATH ANGEL, NERVOSA, HEADCRUSHER Members Featured On New Metal Against Coronavirus Single

The song “Metal Against CoronaVirus” and the claymation music video created by Shayne Minnott depict the origin and essence of their project. Purchase the song on Bandcamp.

Jordi from Pánico al Miedo had this crazy idea in March 2020, right after the pandemic hit the entire planet, to make a song to help people who were falling ill with COVID. As he was writing this song, “Celestial Burial”, he considered asking Chalo and Kike from Sol de Sangre if they would like to collaborate in the writing of the song. The result was the beginning of this project called Metal Against CoronaVirus. This endeavor began with one idea, one song, and three friends collaborating. Today, the list of collaborators has surpassed 100, and they have put together 18 songs.

Metal Against Coronavirus state: “The song ‘Metal Against CoronaVirus’ was supposed to be the culmination of this colossal project that has taken over two and a half years of our lives to complete. There have been more than 100 metal artists from every continent in this world (except Antarctica) participating in this tremendous undertaking. But this is not the end, we still have three more songs/videos that were delayed due to reasons beyond our control. After being quiet for a while, we decided to go ahead and share this song and video in the meantime. We love it and it has a special place in our hearts. A thrashy and heavy song, a gnarly and gory video, guest musicians admired by the metal community and cameos by metal artists we adore in this genre. To reiterate, we do not pay a PR firm or metal magazines to promote this project. We rely on word of mouth and your support. Spread the word and invite your friends to watch the video. We think it is a really beautiful piece of work. Stay healthy, stay metal and take care of yourselves and others if you can.”

Rob Cavestany (Death Angel) - Lead Guitar

Diva Satanica (Nervosa / Bloodhunter) - Vocals

Harold Gielen (Legion Of The Damned) - Bass

Kike Valderrama (Headcrusher / Sol de Sangre) - Vocals

Chalo Rpo (Sol de Sangre / Writhing) - Drums

Jordi Creus (Pánico al Miedo) - Guitar

Music by Jordi Creus

Lyrics by Kike Valderrama & Jordi Creus

Mastered by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio

Mixed by Santi Garcia at Ultramarinos Costa Brava

Claymation Music Video by Shayne Minott at Budget Blood Productions

Actors (clay characters) in the video:

Andy La Rocque (King Diamond), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Joe Petagno (Motorhead illustrator), Jeff Becerra (Possessed), Kam Lee (Massacre), James Murphy (Death, Obituary, Testament, Disincarnate), Karl Willetts (ex Bolt Thrower, Memoriam), Dave Ingram (Benediction, Hellfrost And Fire), Sam Molina (Terrorizer), Kelly Mclauchlin (I Am Morbid, Pessimist), Anna Achimowicz (Rebel Crush, Rock Dance Theatre), Rob Cavestany (Death Angel), Diva Satanica (Nervosathrash / Bloodhunter), Harold Gielen (Legion Of The Damned), Kike Valderrama (Headcrusher / Sol de Sangre), Chalo Rpo (Sol de Sangre / Writhing) and Jordi Creus (Pánico al Miedo) - Guitar.