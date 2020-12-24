DEATH ANGEL - Seventh Annual Xmas Show Streaming (Video)

The 7th annual "Another Death Angel Xmas Show" took place over two days (December 19th and 20th) at The Great Northern in San Francisco, CA and was available for streaming. Check out the December 19th show below. It begins at the 7:27 mark.

The setlist was as follows:

"Humanicide"

"Seemingly Endless Time"

"Mistress of Pain"

"Absence of Light"

"The Pack"

"River of Rapture"

"Aggressor"

"The Dream Calls for Blood"

"I'll Be Home For Christmas"

"Tomorrow Never Knows"

"The Moth"

Band Interview

Death Angel recently released a new animated video, produced by Ben Clarkson, for the song "Aggressor", from the band's latest album, Humanicide. Watch the clip below.

Commenting on the video, guitarist Rob Cavestany says: “The idea started as a visualizer for the song but when we saw the footage we were hooked and knew it had to turn into a complete video. Ben did an incredible job of depicting the 'Aggressor' concept and his artistic style is unique for Death Angel. The timing of this release couldn’t be better given the circumstances that surround us! See for yourself…"