DEATH ANGEL Takes Over Bay Area For 9th Annual X-Mas Shows

Thrash legends, Death Angel, will take over the Bay Area for their 9th Annual X-Mas Shows on December 13 and 14. Taking place at the Great American Music Hall and live-streamed around the world, the unforgettable holiday shows will feature guests Necrot and Taunted (December 13) and Vio-Lence and Dianthvs (December 14). Tickets are on sale now, deathangel.us/tour.

Commenting on the X-Mas shows, lead vocalist Mark Osegueda says: “Wonder no more! God damn right they’re still happening!! We’ve reached that time of the year…A Bay Area Thrash Metal Tradition! The time of the year that we announce the lineup for the Ninth Annual Another Death Angel Christmas show(s)!!

"Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th. At The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. Friday we’ll be joined by the brutal Necrot from Oakland, and San Jose thrashers Taunted! Then on Saturday we’ll be joined by none other than our Bay Area brothers VIO-LENCE! Marking the first time that we’ve shared the same stage since 2001! And rounding out the bill that night will be Dianthvs from Southern California bringing their original style of progressive rock and Metal!

"Both shows will be available to be viewed via live stream! And as always there will be exclusive merchandise only available at the shows and from the live stream online broadcast virtual merchandise booth! As well as plenty of surprises! And of course! Bay Area Thrash!

"Stay tuned for more details! And mark these dates on your calendars NOW! We look forward to wiping off the ridiculous and unnecessary dirt of the year from our heels and Unleashing with all of you soon! Thrash!”

Get tickets now, before they sell out.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)