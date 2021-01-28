DEATH ANGEL To Record New Album In 2021

Death Angel drummer Will Carroll recently appeared on Zetro's Toxic Vault, hosted by Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza. During their chat, which can be seen below, Carroll revealed that during the COVID-19 quarantine, Death Angel has been working on music for the follow-up to their Grammy-nominated Humanicide album, which was released in 2019.

According to Carroll, "We're gonna record a new album this year, for sure. We're working on new songs right now. We've got a couple of new tunes in the works, and they sound good, and we're moving forward with that... We're gonna hopefully hit the studio by the end of summer. I think that's a reasonable amount of time to get an album written. But, yeah, things are sounding awesome. Rob's (Cavestany, guitarist) coming up with some killer shit."