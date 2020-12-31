DEATH / MASSACRE Founding Member RICK ROZZ Returns To The Studio

The founding member of Death and Massacre, Rick Rozz, is working with grindcore outfit Feed The Corpses To The Pigs for their upcoming album, This Fucking Horror.

This Fucking Horror is a hook-forward, grind/thrash/black EP with tales of tyrannical governments, plagues, and otherworldly terrors. Feed The Corpses To The Pigs pummels and brutalizes their listeners with their mix of old-school and new-school metal styles and with all the tracks clocking in at three minutes or under, they are not here to fuck around.

Featuring guest artist Rick Rozz and Misasma Records recording artist Daniel Torgal from Analepsy and Enblood, This Fucking Horror is the soundtrack of our terrors today.

Further details to follow.