DEATH, OBITUARY, INCANTATION, And More Featured On Relapse Records 30 Year Anniversary Digital Sampler, Available Now

"As we look forward to 2021, Relapse Records would like to leave you with one last surprise," states a message from the label. "2020 not only marked a year of challenges and change for us all, but it also marked the label's 30th anniversary. With this in mind, we'd like to invite you to check out the Relapse Records 30th Anniversary Sampler!"

Listen here.

The sampler features over 200 songs highlighting the massive, diverse Relapse roster. From legendary death metal institutions such as Obituary, Death, Incantation, and more, to the groundbreaking discordant sounds of Repulsion, Pig Destroyer and Nasum, this sampler features some of the most brutal and pulverizing metal in the label's catalog. Bands such as YOB, Neurosis, and Primitive Man bring their doom to crushing effect, and with an eye towards the future, the critically acclaimed Nothing, Torche, Inter Arma and more, showcase the unique, varied history of the label.

"From everyone at Relapse, thank you for your countless support! We will see you next year!"