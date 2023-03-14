DEATH TO ALL Pay Tribute To DEATH Legend CHUCK SCHULDINER With "The Philosopher" Live Performance; Video Streaming

Death To All (DTA) are currently out on a North American tour with support from Suffocation and Nukem. The band are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic Death album, Individual Thought Patterns.

DTA have shared a live performance of "The Philosopher", which can be viewed below:

Death to All operates as a tribute band to the original Death, which dissolved in 2001 following the passing of the group’s founder and frontman Chuck Schuldiner. The backbone of Death To All is singer/guitarist Max Phelps (Obscura, ex-Cynic), drummer Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, Testament), bass beast Steve Di Giogio (Testament, Sadus) and Bobby Koelble (Death). Death to All is a unique opportunity for a new generation of metalheads to experience the genius of Death and Chuck Schuldiner first-hand.

Tour dates:

March

14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

15 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

17 - New Orleans, LA - The House Of Blues

18 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

21 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

25 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

26 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

27 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

29 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

April

1 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall