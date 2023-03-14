DEATH TO ALL Pay Tribute To DEATH Legend CHUCK SCHULDINER With "The Philosopher" Live Performance; Video Streaming
Death To All (DTA) are currently out on a North American tour with support from Suffocation and Nukem. The band are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic Death album, Individual Thought Patterns.
DTA have shared a live performance of "The Philosopher", which can be viewed below:
Death to All operates as a tribute band to the original Death, which dissolved in 2001 following the passing of the group’s founder and frontman Chuck Schuldiner. The backbone of Death To All is singer/guitarist Max Phelps (Obscura, ex-Cynic), drummer Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, Testament), bass beast Steve Di Giogio (Testament, Sadus) and Bobby Koelble (Death). Death to All is a unique opportunity for a new generation of metalheads to experience the genius of Death and Chuck Schuldiner first-hand.
Tour dates:
March
14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
15 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
17 - New Orleans, LA - The House Of Blues
18 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
21 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
25 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
26 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
27 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
29 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
April
1 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall