DEATHLESS LEGACY Share "Miserere" Music Video

Deathless Legacy has released a video for “Miserere”, first single taken from the new album, Damnatio Aeterna, to be released on March 7 by Scarlet Records.

Directed by Frater Orion, the video translates the dark and provocative theme of the track into images: a confession turned into an obsessive and disturbing ritual, where the line between redemption and sin dissolves. With haunting atmospheres and powerful visual symbolism, the video for “Miserere” offers an interpretation of the twisted relationship between sin and salvation, immersing the viewer in a cathartic experience. Watch the video below.

Driven by Steva’s unholy, malevolent and sexy voice, the ominous tones of a church organ, and the fierce occult metal riffs, Deathless Legacy deliver a sound that hits hard and stands apart. This is horror metal at its most unapologetic.

Damnatio Aeterna tells the thrilling story of the lesser demon Malchrum, who is challenged by Lucifer to ensnare a priest in an unspeakable sin, thereby ensuring his eternal damnation.

A dark and provocative journey faithful to the band's signature style and filled with an atmosphere of mystery that grows progressively tense as the story unfolds, the seventh Deathless Legacy studio album will finally delve into sophisticated themes and explore the true nature of evil.

Recorded at Eden Studios; mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio; eerily illustrated by the visual artist and band’s leader & drummer Andrea Falaschi (Delain, Elvenking, Temperance), Damnatio Aeterna will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Pre-order/pre-save here, and stay tuned for the announcement of the Collector's Edition, a limited-edition release for the most devoted fans.

Damnatio Aeterna tracklisting:

"Damnatio Aeterna"

"Miserere"

"Get On Your Knees"

"Communion"

"Indulgentia Plenaria"

"Oblivion"

"Spiritus Sanctus Diabolicus"

"Sanctified"

"Mother Of God"

"Nightshade"

"Gehennae"

"Miserere" video:

Deathless Legacy lineup:

Steva - vocals

Sgt. Bones - guitar

Alex van Eden - keyboards

Deadwood Nick - bass

Frater Orion - drums

The Red Witch - performances

(Photo - Andrea Falaschi)