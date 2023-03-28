DEATHSTARS Debut Official Lyric Video For New Song "Angel Of Fortune And Crime"

Swedish industrial cult act, Deathstars, finally return with their latest sonic output, Everything Destroys You, which will be released on May 5 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band reveal a lyric video for the dark anthem, "Angel Of Fortune And Crime", featured on the upcoming album. Check it out below:

The band's first release in over eight years marks a long-awaited comeback, spotlighting everything that is Deathstars: adrenaline, bombast, sex & glam!

“The reason it’s been taking so long is that we simply wanted - and needed - a break after intense touring and so on, and on top of that the pandemic happened so tours were postponed and the release with them, so it feels fantastic to finally be able to present Everything Destroys You', says Nightmare Industries.

The album will be released in the following formats:

- CD jewel case with 16-page booklet

- 1LP Sleeve + A2 Poster white

- 1LP Sleeve + A2 Poster splatter dark green & yellow

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“This Is”

“Midnight Party”

“Anti All”

“Everything Destroys You”

“Between Volumes And Voids”

“An Atomic Prayer”

“Blood For Miles”

“The Churches Of Oil”

“The Infrahuman Masterpiece”

“Angel Of Fortune And Crime”

"Midnight Party" video:

“This Is” video:

(Photo – Linus Bokehsius)