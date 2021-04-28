DEATHSTARS - European / UK Tour Dates Rescheduled For Early 2022
April 28, 2021, 8 minutes ago
Due to the current world situation with Covid-19, the Swedish death glam sensation Deathstars has to postpone their European tour yet again. Singer Whiplasher Bernadotte has issued the following statement:
"Since the pandemic obviously still makes it impossible for bands to perform in the flesh, the tour will be postponed yet another round. We aim to hit the stages all over the planet, starting with Europe in spring 2022."
The band is currently working on their next studio album to hit the stage with fresh material and brand new tunes next year. All tickets purchased will be vaild for the new dates and venues.
Tour dates are now as follows:
January
14 - Berlin, Germany – Hole 44
15 - Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann
16 - München, Germany – Hansa39
17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Plaza
18 - Milan, Italy – Legend
19 - Rome, Italy – Largo
21 - Lyon, France – Rock N Eat Live
22 - Barcelona, France – Apolo 2
23 - Madrid, Spain – Shoko Live
24 - Toulouse, France – Connexion Live
25 - Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
26 - Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
27 - Glasgow, UK – G2
28 - Manchester, UK – Academy 3
29 - London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
30 - Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka
February
1 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
2 - Köln, Germany - Luxor
3 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg
4 - Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle
10 - Kiev, Ukraine – Atlas
11 - Minsk, Belarus – RE:PUBLIC
12 - St. Petersburg, Russia – Aurora Hall
13 - Moscow, Russia – Arbat Hall
17 - Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben
18 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
19 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
April
7- Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
9 - Tampere, Finland – Olympia
10 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia
11 - Tallinn, Estonia – Tapper Club
12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
13 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Vakaris
14 - Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka
16 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Ship
17 - Cluj, Romania – Form Space
18 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic
20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar
21 - Vienna, Austria – Szene
22 - Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory
23 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
24 - Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum