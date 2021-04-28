DEATHSTARS - European / UK Tour Dates Rescheduled For Early 2022

Due to the current world situation with Covid-19, the Swedish death glam sensation Deathstars has to postpone their European tour yet again. Singer Whiplasher Bernadotte has issued the following statement:

"Since the pandemic obviously still makes it impossible for bands to perform in the flesh, the tour will be postponed yet another round. We aim to hit the stages all over the planet, starting with Europe in spring 2022."

The band is currently working on their next studio album to hit the stage with fresh material and brand new tunes next year. All tickets purchased will be vaild for the new dates and venues.

Tour dates are now as follows:

January

14 - Berlin, Germany – Hole 44

15 - Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

16 - München, Germany – Hansa39

17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Plaza

18 - Milan, Italy – Legend

19 - Rome, Italy – Largo

21 - Lyon, France – Rock N Eat Live

22 - Barcelona, France – Apolo 2

23 - Madrid, Spain – Shoko Live

24 - Toulouse, France – Connexion Live

25 - Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

26 - Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

27 - Glasgow, UK – G2

28 - Manchester, UK – Academy 3

29 - London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

30 - Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka

February

1 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

2 - Köln, Germany - Luxor

3 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

4 - Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

10 - Kiev, Ukraine – Atlas

11 - Minsk, Belarus – RE:PUBLIC

12 - St. Petersburg, Russia – Aurora Hall

13 - Moscow, Russia – Arbat Hall

17 - Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben

18 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

19 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

April

7- Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

9 - Tampere, Finland – Olympia

10 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia

11 - Tallinn, Estonia – Tapper Club

12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania – Vakaris

14 - Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka

16 - Budapest, Hungary - A38 Ship

17 - Cluj, Romania – Form Space

18 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic

20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar

21 - Vienna, Austria – Szene

22 - Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory

23 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

24 - Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum