DEATHWHITE Release "Grave Image" Music Video

Enigmatic dark metal outfit, Deathwhite, has shared a new video for the title track of their latest album, Grave Image. The video, which was made by Guilherme Henriques, can be found below.

Comments the band: "The themes reflected in both the video and song are indicative of the world we currently occupy - the pandemic of 2020 simply amplified those matters. The havoc wrought upon this planet via the denial of science and facts will have an adverse effect for generations to come. As suggested in the accompanying lyrics for 'Grave Image' the song, these wanton acts are far from an illusion, but instead are now a part of everyday, real life.

"With 2020 about to bow out, we are looking toward the future, namely our third studio album, as well as the ongoing promotion of Grave Image. We are currently deep in the throes of demoing and immensely look forward to putting the finishing touches on these compositions. The early verdict is that these songs are slower, doomier, and, dare we say more 'atmospheric' than before.

"We would also be remiss if we did not thank those who supported Deathwhite in 2020. We are forever in your debt."

Oder the Grave Image album here.

Tracklisting:

“Funeral Ground”

“In Eclipse”

“Further From Salvation”

“Grave Image”

“Among Us”

“Words Of Dead Men”

“No Horizon”

“Plague Of Virtue”

“A Servant”

“Return To Silence”

"Among Us" video:

"Plague Of Virtue":

"Funeral Ground" video:

“Further From Salvation”: