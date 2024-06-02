DEATHWISH On New Single "Aftermath Of A Severed World" - "Barely Surviving An Attempted Homicide Might Make For A Good Song!"

Wisconsin metal / punk hybrid, Deathwish, have released their vicious new single "Aftermath Of A Severed World". With snarling vocals and frantic riffs, the song unleashes the rage that comes with a near-death experience. The song is taken from their upcoming album The Fourth Horseman, which releases via Beer City Records on June 7th, 2024.

Bassist Bitty comments, "Well, they put a cord around my neck and a gun to my friend's head. I saw the color red and drove 70 miles per hour into a parked truck. I thought barely surviving a attempted homicide might make for a good song!"

The Fourth Horseman represents a significant evolution in Deathwish's sound, incorporating ten tracks that merge metal, hardcore, and rock n' roll punk into a compelling narrative of resilience, rebirth, and defiance. Recorded and mixed by Marc Birr at Carp Town Studios and mastered by Joel Grind, the album showcases the band's technical skill while exploring deeply personal themes. The title track, inspired by real-life events of survival against all odds, reflects the band's gritty determination and spirit.

Pre-save a digital copy of The Fourth Horseman here. Pre-order The Fourth Horseman on Vinyl and CD at this location. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"In Cold Blood"

"Kings Of The Road"

"Rain Fire"

"Aces And Eights"

"Aftermath Of A Severed World"

"Hell In My Head"

"Mainline Rock N Roll"

"Bring Down The Hammer"

"Edge Of The Knife"

"The 4th Horseman"

For futher details, visit Deathwish on Facebook.