DEBAUCHERY Release "Bloodking" Video Feat. Guest Vocalist TIM "RIPPER" OWENS

Death metal outfit Debauchery have released the official video for the first single from the band's upcoming album, Monster Metal. Check out "Bloodking" - featuring guest vocals by Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Beyond Fear):

The album's cover art - pictured below along with the tracklist - was created by the band's mastermind Gurrath. Mixing and mastering was handled by Dennis Ward.

Monster Metal is going to be released on May 21st via Massacre Records, and will be available as a 3-CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP in different colors, a strictly limited box set with exclusive content as well as in digital formats. You can pre-order and pre-save it here.

CD 1: Debauchery - Monster Metal



"Bloodking"

"Skull Mountain"

"Debauchery Warmachine"

"Metal To The Bone"

"Blood God Eternal"

"Hate Kill Murder"

"Monster Metal"

"Debauchery Blood God"

"The Godmachines March To War"

"Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods"



CD 2: Balgeroth - Böse Bis Ins Blut



"Blutgott"

"Die Belagerung Von Knochenheim"

"Böse Bis Ins Blut"

"Hassen Töten Morden"

"Drachenungeheuer"



CD 3: Blood God - Metal To The Bone



"Monster Metal"

"Debauchery Warmachine"

"The Godmachines March To War"

"Blood God Eternal"

"Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods"

"Debauchery Blood God"

"Metal To The Bone"