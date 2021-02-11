DECLINE OF THE I Release Video For "A Veil Of Splendid Lies", Johannes Album Info Revealed

French post black metallers Decline Of The I are set to release a new album entitled Johannes on March 26th via Agonia Records. The band has issued a music video for the first single "A Veil Of Splendid Lies":

Decline Of The I is a combination of multifaceted, post-black metal and exploratory lyrics, that dwell on topics of existential philosophy. Originating from France (Paris, Île-de-France), the band was created by AK, who descends from a rich portfolio of past and on-going acts (including Vorkreist, Merrimack, The Order Of Apollyon, Neo Inferno 262, Malhkebre and Diapsiquir), with Decline Of The I being his most personal endeavor yet.

While the band's first three albums were inspired by the works of French surgeon and neurologist Henri Laborit, the new one - Johannes - pursues a different approach based on the output of Danish philosopher, Søren Kierkegaard, and opens a new trilogy for the band. All music and lyrics were written exclusively by AK, who recorded guitars, keyboards and some of the vocals. He's surrounded by a full line-up of SI (vocals), AD (bass) and SK (drums).

Drums were recorded at Hybreed Studios (Temple Of Baal, Ritualization, Merrimack) while the rest of the instruments were recorded at a private, home-studio. The album was mixed at Drudenhaus (Alcest, Aluk Todolo, Drastus). Dehn Sora (Deathspell Omega, Blus aus Nord) crafted the cover artwork. David Fitt (Perturbator, Alcest) shot new band photos.

Johannes Vinyl artwork:

Tracklisting:

"A Selfish Star"

"The Veil Of Splendid Lies"

"Act Of Faith"

"Tethering The Transient"

"Diev Vide"

Johannes CD artwork:

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.