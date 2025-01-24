DECLINE OF THE I Streaming New Single "Éros N"

French troubled black metallers Decline Of The I are premiering their new single "Éros N" in anticipation of Wilhlem; the band's new studio album, set for release on February 14 via Agonia Records.

Decline Of The I is a combination of multifaceted, post-black metal and exploratory lyrics, that dwell on topics of existential philosophy. Originating from France (Paris, Île-de-France), the band was created by AK, who descends from a rich portfolio of past and on-going acts (including Vorkreist, Merrimack, The Order Of Apollyon, Neo Inferno 262, Malhkebre and Diapsiquir). Decline Of The I is his most personal endeavor yet. The band's first three albums were inspired by the works of French surgeon and neurologist, Henri Laborit. Wilhelm pursues a different approach, based on the output of Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, and marks the second installment of a new trilogy, started by Johannes in 2021.

Wilhelm builds on the foundation of Johannes and adds a more framed dimension; a rigor, a backbone. "Ethics demand an internal code. Loops, repetitions, the relentless nature of a law, all run through its five tracks, spanning over 45 minutes," comments AK. "It blends abrasive, avant-garde black metal with numerous samples, as well as elements of electro and industrial music. A constrained dive into the angst of ethics."

The artwork was designed by Dehn Sora (Blut Aus Nord, Deathspell Omega).

Tracklisting:

"L' Alliance Des Rats"

"Entwined Conundrum"

"Diapsalmata"

"Éros N"

"The Renouncer"

"Éros N":

"L' Alliance Des Rats":

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

(Photo credit: William Lacalmontie)