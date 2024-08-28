DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI Hears LED ZEPPELIN For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Achilles Last Stand" (Video)

Drumeo has shared another For The First Time challenge featuring Decrepit Birth drummer, Samus Paulicelli. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Take a sneak peek into the mind of 66Samus. Watch as he listens to 'Achilles Last Stand' by Led Zeppelin for the very first time and attempts to play along. How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part? Tune in and find out!"

"We put these videos together in order, as they happen in the Drumeo studio to give you the most transparent look into every drummer's creative process. Samus' episode was particularly interesting because his learning process was different from every other drummer who's participated in the format so far."

Paulicelli, who runs a YouTube channel under the name 66Samus, recently shared a vlog documenting his visit to the Drumeo studio, located in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Drumeo has been building its brand for over 10 years and has become an industry leader in the field of online music education. Go to the official Drumeo website here to check out the programns they have on offer.