DEE SNIDER, LESLIE WEST, DREAM THEATER, ROGER WATERS, JOAN JETT, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, And More Featured In Long Island Music Hall Of Fame's "Best Of The Awards Galas” TV Special Airing New Year's Eve

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame (LIMHOF) has produced a special New Year’s Eve Best of the Awards Galas TV special. The 90-minute show is being presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union and will air on Thursday December 31 at 9 PM simultaneously on News 12 plus (optimum channel 61), Fios (Verizon channel 530) and stream on Facebook Live.

The show will be hosted by guitarist and vocalist Randy Jackson (from the band Zebra) and will feature a mix of the best speeches, performances and special moments from past LIMHOF Induction galas from 2006 through 2018. The special will also raise money for the LIMHOF music scholarship program and other educational initiatives such as the mobile museum through an auction of various items as well as accepting donations during the program.

The special is sponsored by Jovia Financial Credit Union and produced by LIMHOF. Performances, speeches and behind the scenes with the following: Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge, Lords Of 52nd Street, Uniondale High School Show Choir, Joan Jett, Jen Chapin / DMC, Chuck D, LL Cool J, Kurtis Blow, Little Anthony & The Imperials, Debbie Gibson, Lou Reed, Ramones/Chris & Tina, Dee Snider, David Johansen, Leslie West / Mountain, Ritchie Havens, Billy Joel, Peter Tork, Garland Jeffreys, Eric Bloom/Buck Dharma (Blue Öyster Cult), Roger Waters, Cousin Brucie, LL Cool J, Taylor Dayne, Steven Van Zandt, Dream Theater, Lesley Gore / Connie Stevens, Clive Davis, Taking Back Sunday, Good Rats, Cowsills, Bowzer And Friends.