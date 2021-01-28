DEE SNIDER Reveals Two Song Titles From Forthcoming Solo Album

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider recently took to social media because, "People are always asking about the process so I thought I’d share."

The aforementioned process is the recording of Snider's new solo album. Dee filmed the following video while en route to the studio, during which he shares the names of two brand new songs from his as yet untitled solo album, they are - "All Or Nothing More" and "Before I Go". Dee described these two as, "Pretty fucking great songs!"

Snider also said, "We've got 13, possibly 14 songs. They won't all be on the album. There'll be bonus tracks, things like that; some things may not even get used. You over-record so you can pick your best, say ten, for the album."

Snider's last solo album, For The Love Of Metal, was released in 2018 via Napalm Records. Produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta, it featured contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).