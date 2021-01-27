DEE SNIDER Says He's Recording "13 (Maybe 14) New Original Songs" For New Solo Album - "Once Again It Will Be HEAVY!"

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider recently entered the studio to begin recording vocals for his currently untitled new solo album. Yesterday (January 26), Snider issued and update, Tweeting the following:

"I'm currently in the studio with my live band recording 13 (maybe 14) new original songs for my follow up to 2018's "For the Love of Metal". It's produced (again) by @jameyjasta and being release this summer (?) on @NapalmRecords. Once again it will be HEAVY!!!"

— Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) January 27, 2021



Snider's last solo album, For The Love Of Metal, was released in 2018 via Napalm Records. Produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta, it featured contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).