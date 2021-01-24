DEE SNIDER Set To Begin Tracking Vocals For New Solo Album

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider will enter the studio tomorrow - Monday, Janaury 25th to begin recording vocals for his currently untitled new solo album.

On Saturday, January 23rd, Snider Tweeted: "Heading into the studio today to finish demos for new album. Monday I start tracking the real vocals. Maybe if I post a mime of @BernieSanders with this message it will get more RTs and likes! LOL!"

Heading into the studio today to finish demos for new album. Monday I start tracking the real vocals. Maybe if I post a mime of @BernieSanders with this message it will get more RTs and likes! LOL! — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) January 23, 2021

Dee Snider's last solo album, For The Love Of Metal, was released in 2018 via Napalm Records. Produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta, it featured contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

"American Made" video:

“I Am The Hurricane” lyric video:

"Become The Storm" video:

“Tomorrow’s No Concern” lyric video: