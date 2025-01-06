DEEP PURPLE - Collectible 1975 Single Sleeve Unearthed

Long running Deep Purple site, Darker Than Blue, have released the image below, along with the following message:

"Many Deep Purple fans will recognise this collectable single sleeve, released in Holland to celebrate Child In Time‘s place at the top of the countries most popular rock tracks of all time in 1975. But who would have thought it would still be in the top twenty (just!) 50 years later? Tonny Steenhagen has crunched the numbers from 1999 on (let’s hope my translator for the header has worked or he’ll be on to us!). If that doesn’t merit a limited edition 12″ over there I don’t know what does."

Read more at Darker Than Blue.

Single tracklisting:

"Child In Time" (7:49)

"Smoke On The Water" (3:45)

"Fireball" (3:23)

Lineup:

Ritchie Blackmore - guitar

Ian Gillan - vocals

Roger Glover - bass

Jon Lord - organ, keyboards

Ian Paice - drums

Deep Purple frontman, Ian Gillan, recently announced the February 14 release of the 7CD boxset, Gillan: 1978 - 1982. The set includes studio recordings, a live album and a wealth of B-sides and bonus material.

Limited editions, including a print signed by Ian, are available while stocks last. Pre-order here, and watch a video message from Gillan below.

The new Gillan 7CD box set offers a comprehensive collection of the band's work during the years from 1978 to 1982, when they rose to prominence in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) scene.

The set includes seven albums from this era, featuring studio recordings, a live album, and a wealth of B-sides and bonus material. The albums featured in this set are as follows: Gillan (The Japanese Album) – Originally released in September 1978, this was the debut of the band formed by Ian Gillan after leaving the Ian Gillan Band. It marked a shift away from jazz fusion to a heavier rock sound. Mr. Universe – Released in 1979, this was a key album that solidified their success, featuring a mix of hard rock and NWOBHM influences. Glory Road – A 1980 release, this album is considered the height of the band’s success, both commercially and musically. Future Shock – Released in 1981, this album continued the band’s momentum, but guitarist Bernie Tormé left shortly afterward. Double Trouble – A double album from 1981 that combined studio tracks and live performances and marked Janick Gers' debut as guitarist. Magic – Released in 1982, this was the band's final studio album before they disbanded after their last performance at Wembley Arena in December 1982. Live From Reading '80 – A live album capturing the band’s powerful live performances at the Reading Festival in 1980.

The collection includes a new interview with Ian Gillan conducted by Rich Davenport, providing deeper insights into the band's history and the albums. The audio has been remastered from the original tapes where possible, ensuring high-quality sound. The packaging is designed in a 7” x 7” format, with 32-page booklet, offering a unique visual presentation for collectors. This set is a valuable offering for fans of Gillan and collectors of rock history, especially from the era of NWOBHM, showcasing the evolution of a band led by one of rock’s iconic vocalists.

Tracklisting:

Disc One: The Japanese Album

"Street Theatre" (Instrumental)

"Secret Of the Dance"

"I'm Your Man"

"Dead Of Night"

"Fighting Man"

"Message In a Bottle"

"Not Weird Enough"

"Bringing Joanna Back"

"Abbey Of Thelema"

"Back In the Game"

"Vengeance"

"Move With the Times"

"Sleeping On the Job"

"Roller"

Disc Two: Mr Universe

"Second Sight"

"Secret Of the Dance"

"She Tears Me Down"

"Roller"

"Mr. Universe"

"Vengeance"

"Puget Sound"

"Dead Of Night"

"Message In a Bottle"

"Fighting Man"

"Smoke On the Water" - Live at Kingsway Studio

"Parliament Square" - Mr Universe Out Take

Disc Three: Glory Road

"Unchain Your Brain"

"Are You Sure?"

"Time And Again"

"No Easy Way"

"Sleeping On the Job"

"On The Rocks"

"If You Believe Me"

"Running, White Face, City Boy"

"Nervous"

"Handles On Her Hips" - B-side of "No Easy Way"

"I Might as Well Go Home (Mystic)" - B-side of "No Easy Way"

"Higher And Higher" - For Gillan Fans Only

"Your Mother Was Right" - For Gillan Fans Only

Disc Four: Future Shock

"Future Shock"

"Night Ride Out of Phoenix"

"(The Ballad Of) The Lusitania Express"

"No Laughing in Heaven"

"Sacre Bleu"

"New Orleans"

"Bite The Bullet"

"If I Sing Softly"

"Don’t Want the Truth"

"For Your Dreams"

"Trouble" - A-side

"Your Sister’s on My List" - B-side of "Trouble"

"Mutually Assured Destruction" - A-side

"The Maelstrom" - B-side of "Mutually Assured Destruction"

"Take A Hold of Yourself" - B-side of "New Orleans"

"One For the Road" - B-side of "No Laughing in Heaven"

"Lucille" - B-side of "No Laughing in Heaven"

"Bad News" - B-side of "No Laughing in Heaven"

Disc Five: Double Trouble

"I’ll Rip Your Spine Out"

"Restless"

"Men Of War"

"Sunbeam"

"Nightmare"

"HadelyBop Bop"

"Life Goes On"

"Born To Kill"

"Spanish Guitar" - Flexipop magazine Dec 81

Disc Six: Double Trouble (Reading 29.8.81)

"No Laughing In Heaven"

"No Easy Way"

"Trouble"

"Mutually Assured Destruction"

"If You Believe Me"

"New Orleans"

"Bite The Bullet" - B-side of "Nightmare" / Reading 29.8.81

"On The Rocks" - B-side of "Restless" / Reading 29.8.81

"Mr. Universe" - B-side of "Trouble" / Reading 22.8.80

"Vengeance" - B-side of "Trouble" / Reading 22.8.80

"Smoke On the Water" - B-side of "Trouble" / Reading 22.8.80

Disc Seven: Magic

"What’s The Matter"

"Bluesy Blue Sea"

"Caught In a Trap"

"Long Gone"

"Driving Me Wild"

"Demon Driver"

"Living A Lie"

"You’re So Right"

"Living For the City"

"Demon Driver" [reprise]

"Breaking Chains" - B-side of "Living for The City"

"Purple Sky" - B-side of "Living for The City" Pic Disc

"Fiji" - B-side of "Long Gone"

"Helter Skelter" - Album outtake, issued on first CD release 1988

"Smokestack Lightning" - Album outtake, issued on first CD release 1988

"South Africa" - A-side - Ian Gillan solo single 1988

"John" - B-side of "South Africa"

"South Africa" - Extended 12” version